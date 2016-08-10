版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Fitch affirms UnitedHealth Group outlook remains negative

Aug 10 UnitedHealth Group Inc

* Fitch affirms UnitedHealth Group; outlook remains negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

