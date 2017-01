Aug 10 Bonterra Energy Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17

* Qtrly production 12,285 boe/d versus 12,743 boe/d

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.90

* Says "confident in its ability to meet full year annual production target of 12,500 boe per day"