Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Federal prosecutors investigating whether Valeant defrauded insurers by shrouding ties to a mail-order pharmacy that boosted sales of its drugs - WSJ

* U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, pursuing legal theory that Valeant, Philidor RX services LLC, allegedly defrauded insurers by hiding their close relationship- WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2b7ef3T