BRIEF-Swiss Life on track to hit 2016 targets

Aug 11 Swiss Life Holding AG
* H1 Adjusted profit from operations rose by 4% to chf 730
million
* Fee income rose by 3% in local currency to chf 656 million
and fee result improved by 16% to chf 194 million
* Results from first half of 2016 show that we can respond
quickly to challenges
* Is in a very strong position to achieve financial targets
for 2016
* Premium income was chf 10.1 billion, down 9% in local
currency
* Macroeconomic conditions applying to our business will
continue to test us
