BRIEF-Glencore H1 zinc output down 31 percent

Aug 11 Glencore Plc :
* H1 production, as expected, was down period-on-period in
commodities where we previously announced
* H1 own sourced copper production of 703,000 tonnes was 4
pct down on H1 2015
* Glencore's H1 share of oil production was 4.4 million
barrels, a decrease of 18 pct from h1 2015
* H1 own sourced zinc production of 506,500 tonnes was 31
pct lower than h1 2015
* H1 own sourced nickel production of 57,100 tonnes was a
17 pct improvement over h1 2015
* H1 coal production of 58.8 million tonnes was 14 pct lower
than h1 2015
* H1 agricultural products processed / produced 6.4 million
tonnes, a 43 pct increase than h1 2015
