BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software CEO sells 50,000 shares of co's common stock

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Take-Two Interactive Software CEO Zelnick reports sale of an additonal 40,866 shares of co's common stock on Aug 9 at average price of $41.20 per share

* Take-Two Interactive Software CEO Strauss Zelnick reports sale of 9,134 shares of co's common stock on Aug 8 at average price of $41.01 per share - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2aMmqBG

