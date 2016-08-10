版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Anworth Mortgage says offering of up to $196.6 mln aggregate amount of common stock

Aug 10 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp :

* Offering of up to $196.6 million aggregate amount of common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aWZH3q) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
