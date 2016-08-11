BRIEF-Kardex H1 revenue up 3.4 pct at 170.5 million euros

Aug 11 Kardex AG :
* H1 revenue of 170.5 million euros ($190.45 million) was
only slightly higher by 3.4 pct than in same period in previous
year
* In view of good order backlog, board of directors and
group management expect group to continue developing positively
in line with communicated financial targets
* At 18.0 million euros, H1 operating result (EBIT) equates
to a 10.6 pct profit margin and is 2.3 million euros
respectively 14.6 pct higher than in same period last year
* H1 net profit of 13.0 million euros is, however, still 5.7
pct up on same period in previous year
