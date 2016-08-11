BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster H1 revenue at CHF 459.0 million, up 8 pct

Aug 11 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* H1 group revenue stood at 459.0 million Swiss francs
($471.06 million), an 8.0 pct increase, 2.3 pct in adjusted
terms, on the previous year (425.1 million francs)
* H1 EBITDA increased to 27.3 million francs (23.3 million
francs in adjusted terms)
* H1 EBIT at 5.7 million francs or 4.2 million francs in
adjusted terms (first half year of 2015: - 125.4 million francs
or - 2.9 million francs adjusted for one-time effects)
* Group loss of - 3.5 million francs (first half year of
2015: - 132.6 million francs) for the first half of 2016
* For the overall year of 2016 AFG is reckoning on a net
revenue in the ballpark of 1 billion francs and an accordingly
higher EBITDA
($1 = 0.9744 Swiss francs)
