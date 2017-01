Aug 11 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Revenues of 618.7 million euros ($690.78 million) in Q2 2016 down by 14.4 pct from 723.2 million achieved in Q2 2015

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 52.5 million euros, lower than 61.1 million euros in Q2 2015

* Q2 consolidated earnings were with 2.4 million euros lower than 4.8 million euros achieved in same quarter last year

* Outlook for financial year 2016 confirmed