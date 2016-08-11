BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.03

Aug 11 Crescent Point Energy Corp :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.45
* Remain on track to achieve annual production guidance and
plan to exit year with production of approximately 165,000 boe/d
* Fy capital expenditures budget, excluding land and net
property acquisitions and dispositions, remains unchanged at
$950 million
* Has 50 percent of its natural gas production hedged for
remainder of 2016 at a weighted average price of cdn $3.31 per
gj
* Achieved quarterly production of 167,218 boe/d in q2 2016
* Crescent point expects to revisit its budget, along with
its current production guidance of 165,000 boe/d, in second half
of year
