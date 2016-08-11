BRIEF-Macy's to close about 100 of its full-line stores

Aug 11 Macy's Inc :

* Macy's, Inc. Outlines moves to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

* Intends to close approximately 100 macy's full-line stores

* Will invest in improvements in ongoing stores and digital vehicles

* Non-Cash asset impairment,other charges of $249 million being booked in q2 include preliminary estimate of upcoming store closings in 2016,beyond

* We are in early-stage joint venture/strategic alliance discussions with various potential partners with respect to real estate portfolio

* In stores, macy's will be adding new vendor shops, bringing new businesses onto sales floors through additional license agreements

* Is re-creating its physical store footprint

* Will operate fewer stores and concentrate its financial resources and talent on our better-performing locations

* "in short term, our company's topline sales will be somewhat smaller"

* Most of these stores will close early in 2017, with balance closing as leases and certain operating covenants expire or are amended or waived

* Annual sales volume of about 100 closed locations, net of sales expected to be retained in nearby stores and online, is expected to be roughly $1 billion

* Continues to work on plans for optimizing its real estate portfolio

* Intends to continue to capitalize on situations where development of all or portion of a real estate holding exceeds value of its existing use

* "examining opportunities for four of macy's large downtown flagship stores in various cities"

* In negotiations to sell macy's men's store on union square in san francisco for redevelopment

* Plans for co include re-creating macy's physical store, reallocating investments to digital businesses, capitalizing on real estate assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: