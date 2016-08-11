BRIEF-Westernzagros Resources Q2 gross oil sales averaged 4,884 barrels of light oil per day

Aug 11 Westernzagros Resources Ltd :
* Qtrly gross production averaged approximately 5,500 bbl/d
over 80 days in Q2
* Qtrly revenue recognized by Westernzagros was $4.3 million
for approximately 120,000 bbl
* For remainder of 2016, company anticipates average daily
productive capacity of sarqala-1 will be approximately 5,000
bbl/d
* Westernzagros announces second quarter 2016 operational
and financial results
* Q2 gross oil sales averaged 4,884 barrels of light oil per
day
* Qtrly Westernzagros's net oil sales were 1,317 bbl/d
* Will continue to maintain a conservative approach to
capital spending for remainder of 2016
* Westernzagros continues to review strategic initiatives
* Company estimates spending for remainder of year of
approximately $20 million
