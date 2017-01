Aug 11 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Study to assess immune response characteristics with fewer intradermal administrations, lower doses, with and without dna-based immune activator

* Enrolling 125 subjects in a second stage of its phase i trial of ino-4212

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals expands positive phase i ebola vaccine trial to identify most optimal immunization regimen