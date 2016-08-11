BRIEF-Nestlé South Africa says not issued recall of any product

Aug 11 Nestle South Africa
* Is aware of recent messages that are being circulated on
whatsapp
* Messages alleging co is asking consumers to return 'banana
baby food' products expiring in 2017 because they may contain
glass
* This is an erroneous message that has been circulating
since 2011 following a precautionary recall of one batch of a
specific product in france in 2011
* "We would like to advise public that this is not true as
Nestlé South Africa has not issued a recall of any product"
* Nestlé South Africa does not package any of its baby food
products in glass packaging