BRIEF-SL Green and PGIM form joint venture for ownership of eleven madison avenue

Aug 11 Sl Green Realty Corp :
* Sold a 40% interest in eleven madison avenue, to pgim real
estate, real estate investment business of pgim, inc
* Transaction values property at $2.6 billion, inclusive of
costs associated with lease stipulated improvements to property
* Realized cash proceeds of approximately $480 million at
closing, which will be used for debt reduction and other
investment opportunities
* Pgim real estate has a one-year option to acquire an
additional 9% stake in venture at same gross property valuation
of $2.6 billion
* Sl green and pgim real estate form joint venture for
ownership of eleven madison avenue
