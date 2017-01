Aug 11 Euroseas Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $2.42

* Results of Q2 of 2016 reflect low levels of containership and drybulk markets compared to same quarter of 2015

* Announces that company's board authorized establishment of an ATM offering of up to 15% of company's outstanding shares

* Qtrly net revenues $7.3 million versus $9.4 million

* Euroseas Ltd says has agreed to purchase M/V Aegean Express for approximately $3 million