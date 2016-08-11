BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing announces intention to discontinue vessels business

Aug 11 Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc :
* Art's Way Manufacturing announces intention to discontinue
vessels business
* Representative for unionized vessels employees has been
notified of expected closure, which would affect about 15
employees
* Anticipates incurring charges associated with the
divestiture until process is complete, likely in fiscal 2017
* Intends to discontinue operations of its Art's Way Vessels
segment in Q3 of its 2016 fiscal year
* Plans to fulfill current backlog commitments and
subsequently pursue an orderly sale of assets associated with
vessels segment
