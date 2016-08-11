BRIEF-Macy's CFO on conf call - FY comparable sales forecast looks achievable

Aug 11 Macy's Inc
* CFO on conf call - all of apparel was stronger in Q2
* CFO on conf call - sales trend in the major tourist stores
improved for both Macy's and Bloomingdale's in Q2
* CFO on conf call - a few strong promotional events and
sharper pricing helped in Q2
* CFO on conf call - expanded Last Act beyond apparel
areas, to handbags, expect to convert shoes later this year
* CFO on conf call - will not lose representation in any of
the top markets through store closures
* CFO - most stores being closed are underperforming, also
closing few stores because their desirability for redevelopment
exceeds their viabiliity as retail stores
* CFO - while our weaker-performing and less well-located
stores are cash flow positive, many of these don't produce
acceptable returns on investment
* CFO on conf call - sales of handbags, fashion jewelry and
watches continued to be weak in q2
* CFO on conf call - pleased with early performance of
China jv with Alibaba
* Cfo on conf call - digital business had a strong quarter
again of double-digit growth, both at macy's and at
bloomingdale's.
* CFO on conf call - our FY comparable sales forecast looks
achievable
* CFO on conf call - had suspended share buyback in Q2 in
reaction to disappointing Q1
* CFO on conf call - if current sales trend continue, will
consider resuming buybacks in second half of year
* CFO - "this country is over-stored, given evolving
customer shopping habit"
* CFO - haven't identified stores to be closed
* CFO - definitely will expand the licensed businesses that
we have
* CFO - stores to be closed are across the country, in some
markets we don't need as many stores as we have
