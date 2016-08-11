BRIEF-Kohl's CEO on conf call- Targeting end of Q3 inventory to be down in mid-single digits

Aug 11 Kohls Corp
* CFO on conf call - our teams continue to aggressively and
effectively manage store payroll as sales trends change
* CEO - targeting end of Q3 inventory to be down in
mid-single digits
* CEO - our receipts will be down in Q3 and slightly up in
Q4 as we bring in more transitional receipts than we did last
year for holiday season
* CEO - expect adding Under Armour will attract new
customers to our stores
* CEO - "one big initiative that we need to take across more
of our private and exclusive brands is the need to improve our
speed to market"
* Ceo- " while Q2 performance and sales certainly improved
over Q1, we did have declines in foot traffic in stores
generally, this needs to be reversed to positive"
* CFO- we haven't seen a big sales pickup from the Macy's
store closures
* CFO- "as we look into the fall and holiday , we've planned
down seasonal categories substantially more than the overall
business"
* On conf call - Q2 gross margin increase was driven by
savings in both promotional markdown and permanent clearance
markdowns
* CEO - May was weakest month of Q2, June aided by favorable
weather, July finished very strong
* CEO - being very conservative in our cold weather
categories as we expect q3 to be soft, with q4 improving versus
last year's mild winter
* CEO - will be opening 6 smaller-format stores in Q3,
adding to 2 opened in Q1
* Working to reduce end cycle on private and exclusive
brands by 25 percent, have a goal of reducing cycle on women's
by 40 percent
* Exec- don't have any stores that are underperforming that
are going to expire next year on a lease, "will be closing any
of those stores next year for sure"
* CFO- "we will have smaller stores in the future. As leases
come up, I think it will be smarter for us to relocate into
smaller stores in the next 5 yrs"
* CFO- " our internal expectation from a sales perspective
are to improve. If we can hit those we will make $4 (EPS)"
Further company coverage: