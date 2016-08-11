BRIEF-TMAC sees Hope Bay project stockpile by Dec 31 at 110,700 tonnes of ore

Aug 11 TMAC Resources Inc
* Use about $23 million of net proceeds from bought deal
financing in 2016,with balance of $33.5 million to be spent in
2017 for Hope Bay project
* TMAC continues on track and on budget 18 months into 24
month plan for hope bay's path to production
* "as of this week,we are approximately 87 pct complete with
steel erection,wall panelling, roofing of mill building"
* Says "as of this week we are 75 pct complete on floor and
plinth concrete pouring" for Hope Bay project
* Sees Hope Bay project stockpile by Dec 31 2016 at 110,700
tonnes of ore, with an estimated 55,600 ounces of contained gold
