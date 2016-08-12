版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:38 BJT

BRIEF-Granite Oil qtrly loss per share $0.16

Aug 11 Granite Oil Corp

* Executive management has taken a further reduction in salaries, with overall cash compensation dropping by 10%

* Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $11.8 million versus $19.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: nCCN4jG6xp Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐