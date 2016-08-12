BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net result up 34.4 pct to CHF 56.6 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* In the first half of 2016, the Datwyler group increased its net revenue by 7.3% to 621.1 million Swiss francs ($637.35 million), with both divisions contributing to growth
* H1 net result went up significantly by 34.4 pct to 56.6 million Swiss francs
* H1 operating result (EBIT) was up by 21.2% to 81.7 million Swiss francs (previous year chf 67.4 million)
* For year as a whole, is confident of achieving its revenue target in the region of 1,250 million Swiss francs ($1.28 billion)for existing business and operationally delivering an ebit margin clearly within the upper half of the 10% to 13% target range
* Regarding the existing acquisition offer for Premier Farnell , Datwyler is currently considering how to proceed in view of the higher offer submitted by Avnet, and will communicate in due course.
* Should the board of directors decide not to pursue the acquisition further, one-off transaction costs of around 4 million to 8 million Swiss francs would be incurred and included in EBIT
* There would also be one-off costs of approximately 35 million to 40 million Swiss francs related to currency hedging and exchange rate losses, which would encumber the financial result
* Datwyler believes that the market environment will continue to be challenging for the technical components division in the second half of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bm9oxi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.