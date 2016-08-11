BRIEF-PBF Logistics to acquire Torrance Valley Pipeline interest

Aug 11 PBF Logistics LP :
* PBF Logistics announces intent to acquire Torrance Valley
Pipeline interest
* To acquire a 50 percent interest in Torrance Valley
Pipeline Company LLC ( "TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF Energy
Inc
* Transaction would be expected to be immediately accretive
to unitholders
* Conflicts committee is composed of independent directors
and was advised by Piper, Jaffray & Co., co's financial advisor
* Expects closing of acquisition in Q3 of 2016
* Deal to be financed through cash, borrowings from
revolving credit facility and proceeds of equity offering
* Deal for $175.0 million in cash
* Terms of potential deal being reviewed by conflicts
committee of board of general partner of PBF Logistics
* Acquisition is conditioned on parties' ability to
negotiate and execute definitive transaction documents
