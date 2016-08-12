版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-DirectCash Payments qtrly earnings per share $0.02

Aug 12 Directcash Payments Inc

* DirectCash Payments Inc announces results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly FFO $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐