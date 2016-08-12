版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 17:54 BJT

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding: selling of Technical Components is not a topic right now - conf call

Aug 12 Daetwyler Holding AG

* On Premier Farnell : "doesn't want to make any further comment during this call" - conference call

* Says if Avnet buys Premier Farnell, it might affect positively competitive environment for us - conf call

* Selling of Technical Components is not a topic right now - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐