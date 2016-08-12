版本:
BRIEF-Didi Chuxing says users in China can hail rides through Apple watch from Aug

Aug 12 Didi Chuxing:

* Starting from august, apple watch users across china can hail rides through apple watch after downloading didi chuxing app

* Starting from mid-august 2016, all users will have option to request ride for other people through "treat-a-friend' button from app

