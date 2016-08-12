版本:
BRIEF-JetBlue plane experiences rough turbulence - CNN

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* The JetBlue flight was en route from boston to Sacramento when it had to be diverted to Rapid City, South Dakota - CNN

* At least 22 customers and 2 flight crew members aboard a JetBlue plane have been taken to a hospital after flight experienced rough turbulence - CNN Source text - cnn.it/2bkESR2 Further company coverage:

