BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate declares cash dividend for Q2 of 2016 of US$0.05 per common share

Aug 12 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Declared a cash dividend for Q2 of 2016 of US$0.05 per common share, or US$0.10 per American depositary share (ADS)

* Q2 dividend payment represents a 100% increase from its Q1 2016 dividend payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

