公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Alibaba appoints Rapidcloud unit as channel sales partner for Malaysia

Aug 12 Rapidcloud International Plc :

* Appointment as Alibaba.com channel sales partner for Malaysia

* Wholly owned subsidiary, Rapidcloud appointed by Alibaba.com, as authorised gold supplier membership channel sales partner for Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

