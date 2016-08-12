版本:
BRIEF-Harvest Natural stockholder filed lawsuit against members of company's board on Aug. 9 - SEC Filing

Aug 12 Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Lawsuit for court to grant an injunction to prevent completion of proposed deal between company, CT Energy

* On August 9, 2016 company's stockholder filed lawsuit against members of company's board of directors, CT Energy Source: bit.ly/2bcvzFQ Further company coverage:

