版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Superior drilling products qtrly loss per share $0.18

Aug 12 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Qtrly revenue $1.1 million versus $ 2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐