BRIEF-Reliv international inc - reliv reported net sales of $11.1 million for q2 of 2016 compared with net sales of $12.4 million

Aug 12 Reliv International Inc :

* Expects annualized savings from cost reduction program of $1.1 million

* Reliv reported net sales of $11.1 million for q2 of 2016 compared with net sales of $12.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* In may , implemented cost reduction program which included employee headcount reduction of about 9 percent of co's worldwide employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

