公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pebblebrook to redeem its series B cumulative preferred shares

Aug 12 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust :

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announces the redemption of 8.00% series b cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* Cash redemption amount for each series b preferred share is $25.00, plus accrued and unpaid dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

