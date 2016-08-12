版本:
BRIEF-Redknee Solutions responds to Crescendo Partners' letter

Aug 12 Redknee Solutions Inc :

* Redknee Solutions responds to Crescendo Partners' letter

* Says is in the course of reviewing letter from Crescendo Partners with its board of directors and advisers

* Redknee Solutions says intends to invite Crescendo Partners to meet with Redknee representatives to obtain an understanding of its views Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

