BRIEF-Cynapsus Therapeutics announces publication in journal Movement Disorders of data for treatment of OFF episodes in patients with parkinson's disease

Aug 12 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc :

* APL-130277 was safe and generally well-tolerated with no discontinuations because of adverse events

* Announces publication in journal Movement Disorders of data for treatment of OFF episodes in patients with parkinson's disease

* Results suggests APL-130277 rapidly and effectively converts patients from off to full on state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

