BRIEF-Cynapsus Therapeutics announces publication in journal Movement Disorders of data for treatment of OFF episodes in patients with parkinson's disease

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc :
* APL-130277 was safe and generally well-tolerated with no discontinuations because of adverse events
* Announces publication in journal Movement Disorders of data for treatment of OFF episodes in patients with parkinson's disease
* Results suggests APL-130277 rapidly and effectively converts patients from off to full on state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.