版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Stantec signs letter of intent to acquire NYC-based Edwards & Zuck

Aug 12 Stantec Inc

* Stantec signs letter of intent to acquire NYC-based Edwards & Zuck: 120-person premiere buildings engineering firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐