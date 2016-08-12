版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific posts Q2 loss of $0.06/share

Aug 12 Milestone Scientific Inc:

* Milestone Scientific Inc says revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $2.4 million versus $1.8 million for Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐