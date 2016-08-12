版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-Glg Life Tech reported Q2 loss per share of $0.11

Aug 12 Glg Life Tech Corp

* Glg Life Tech Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly revenue $4.32 million

* Total revenue for quarter was down 46% relative to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

