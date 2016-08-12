BRIEF-Exterran Corp files for non-timely 10-q

Aug 12 Exterran Corp Files For Non :

* Internal investigation remains ongoing, and management has not determined whether any other financial statements should be restated

* Timing of co's ability to publish q2 operating results is dependent upon ongoing internal investigation and closing process

* Timely 10-q - sec filing

* co's consolidated and combined financial statements for 2015 should no longer be relied upon as a result of material errors