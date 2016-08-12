BRIEF-Exterran Corp files for non-timely 10-q

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Aug 12 Exterran Corp Files For Non :
* Internal investigation remains ongoing, and management has not determined whether any other financial statements should be restated
* Timing of co's ability to publish q2 operating results is dependent upon ongoing internal investigation and closing process
* Timely 10-q - sec filing
* co's consolidated and combined financial statements for 2015 should no longer be relied upon as a result of material errors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.