BRIEF-Airgain reports pricing of IPO

Aug 12 Airgain Inc :

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 1.5 million shares at a public offering price of $8.00 per share

* Airgain, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

