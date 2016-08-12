BRIEF-Poydras Gaming Finance announces purchase of joint venture partner's interest in Aurora A&W joint venture

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp :
* Overall consideration for transaction consists of a cash payment to A&W of $1.75 million and assumption of approximately $1.6 million of debt
* "Non-dilutive purchase of A&W's interest in A&W JV will contribute immediately to our financial performance"
* Financial impact of acquisition will be seen starting in Q3 2016
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp announces purchase of joint venture partner's interest in Aurora A&W joint venture
* Post-Acquisition, Poydras will consolidate 100% of results of operations of A&W JV in its financial statements
* Poydras intends to retire assumed debt with a portion of proceeds of its recently announced term loan
* Q4 of 2016 will be first full quarter to realize benefit of consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.