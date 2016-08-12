版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Atossa Genetics Q2 loss per share $ 0.05

Aug 12 Atossa Genetics Inc :

* says Q2 loss per share $ 0.05

* Atossa Genetics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

