BRIEF-Orezone receives mining permit for Bombore

Aug 12 Orezone Gold Corp :

* Council of ministers of Burkina Faso Government has approved mining permit application submitted by company's local subsidiary

* Orezone receives mining permit for Bombore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

