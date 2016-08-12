版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-China Digital TV says received non-binding proposals

Aug 12 China Digital Tv Holding Co Ltd :

* No decisions have been made after receival of proposals with respect to company's response

* "cautions" shareholders and others that board recently received non-binding proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

