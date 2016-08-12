版本:
BRIEF-Briacell Therapeutics reports non-brokered private placement

Aug 12 Briacell Therapeutics Corp :

* Briacell announces non-brokered private placement

* Private placement of units of company at a price of $0.20 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million

* Intends to use proceeds toward co's phase i/iia clinical trial,advancing briacell research and development program,companion diagnostic platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

