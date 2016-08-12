版本:
BRIEF-Biosyent Q2 fully diluted EPS $0.07

Aug 12 Biosyent Inc :

* Q2 2016 net revenues of $4.4 million, up 22% versus Q2 2015

* Biosyent Inc says Q2 fully diluted EPS was $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

