BRIEF-Omni-Lite Industries announces new 3-yr aerospace contract

Aug 12 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Omni-Lite Industries announces new three year aerospace contract

* Contract increases company's current backlog to $11.1 million US

* Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc says at today's conversion rate the contract would be valued at about C$6.3 million

* Has received a new $4.8 million US, three-year contract from aerospace customer