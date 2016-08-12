版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Omni-Lite Industries announces new 3-yr aerospace contract

Aug 12 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Omni-Lite Industries announces new three year aerospace contract

* Contract increases company's current backlog to $11.1 million US

* Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc says at today's conversion rate the contract would be valued at about C$6.3 million

* Has received a new $4.8 million US, three-year contract from aerospace customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐