PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 J C Penney Company Inc
* CEO on conf call - opened 27 new Sephora locations in Q2, plan to open 4 more later this fall
* CEO on conf call - have to pivot to less weather-sensitive categories
* Expect sequential comp sales in back half of year to improve from first half
* Expect to close on sale of corporate headquarters building later this year
* CEO- over 50 percent of our online orders go through our stores
* Ceo- had strength in apparel in Q2
* CFO- July usually clearance month for us, but clearance was down this July, "feel really good moving into Q3"
* From inventory standpoint, feel really good whether it is apparel or non-apparel, going into fall
* CEO- in the process of having mobile devices for check out, will be ready in next couple of weeks
* CEO- if a Sears closes in a mall where we are, it is a net positive for us
* Ceo on conf call - believe we can now open more Sephora locations than we previously anticipated
* Ceo on conf call - will be adding Clinique to brands, will launch in a small number of locations
* Ceo- customers spending on improving homes more than ever
* Ceo- "we will not maintain any store or stategic entity that doesnt provide value to our customers and our strategic future"
* Ceo- " I think the state of consumer really hasn't changed from last quarter"
* Ceo- "we'll focus on apparel, will always be an apparel retailer...but think we'll have more differentiation going into fall than any mid-tier department store" Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.