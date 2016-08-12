版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Nordson increases dividend by 13 pct

Aug 12 Nordson Corp

* Nordson corporation board of directors increases dividend 13 percent marking 53 consecutive years of annual dividend increases

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 13 percent to $0.27per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

